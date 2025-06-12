Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Middleby Q2 Earnings

Get Middleby alerts:

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Middleby in a research note issued on Monday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Middleby’s FY2025 earnings at $9.16 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.73 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.51 EPS.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $906.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.46 million. Middleby had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Middleby from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Middleby from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MIDD

Middleby Stock Down 1.4%

MIDD stock opened at $146.71 on Wednesday. Middleby has a 12 month low of $118.41 and a 12 month high of $182.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.03. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden bought 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.62 per share, with a total value of $92,914.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,139,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,781,963.08. This represents a 0.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 640,968 shares of company stock valued at $93,495,270 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garden Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at $101,958,000. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Middleby by 281.3% in the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 6,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,594,000 after acquiring an additional 21,771 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Middleby by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.