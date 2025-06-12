Research Analysts Set Expectations for PKG Q4 Earnings

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.62. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $10.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

PKG has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down from $205.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $265.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.17.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $193.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.98. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $172.72 and a 1 year high of $250.82.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 86.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.