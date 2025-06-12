Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for BIO

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.14. The consensus estimate for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $10.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.37 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.83 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BIO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $409.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.25.

NYSE BIO opened at $230.41 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $211.43 and a fifty-two week high of $387.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 4.85.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $3,561,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 190.5% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 2,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

