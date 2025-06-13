Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH) Receives $53.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASTH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Astrana Health Stock Down 0.0%

ASTH stock opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.51. Astrana Health has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $63.20.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.09). Astrana Health had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $620.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Astrana Health will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astrana Health

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Astrana Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 777.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 3,880.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

