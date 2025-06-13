DA Davidson Issues Pessimistic Estimate for COLB Earnings

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 11th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Columbia Banking System’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COLB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James set a $27.00 target price on Columbia Banking System and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $23.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.79. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $481.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.86 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,928,000 after buying an additional 42,527 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,851,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,544 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 21,713 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 764,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after purchasing an additional 405,309 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.