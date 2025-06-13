CarMax (KMX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, June 20th. Analysts expect CarMax to post earnings of $1.21 per share and revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX stock opened at $66.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. CarMax has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $91.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Stephens raised CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Cfra Research raised CarMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CarMax from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other CarMax news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod bought 1,300 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.49 per share, for a total transaction of $85,137.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,957.73. This trade represents a 4.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CarMax

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 61.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 12.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in CarMax by 0.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in CarMax by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Further Reading

