Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Receives $16.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.06.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LUNR shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LUNR

Intuitive Machines Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of LUNR opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. Intuitive Machines has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.22.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $62.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.07 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Machines

In other news, CFO Peter Mcgrath sold 37,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $292,255.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 438,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,384,628.32. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 40,254 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $484,658.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,077,006.72. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,223. 73.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Intuitive Machines by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 8,612 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Intuitive Machines by 4,835.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 189,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 185,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Intuitive Machines by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuitive Machines

(Get Free Report

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.