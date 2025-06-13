Simplicity Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned about 0.31% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 109,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 60,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 29,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,314,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $36.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.09. The firm has a market cap of $131.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.40.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (USEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. USEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

