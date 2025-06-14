Analysts Set Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) PT at C$64.09

Shares of Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$69.27.
DFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC set a C$80.00 price target on Definity Financial and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Definity Financial from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$65.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Definity Financial from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins raised Definity Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.
