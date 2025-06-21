3,619 Shares in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS) Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CWS stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.26. The company has a market cap of $179.50 million, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.98. AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.36 and a fifty-two week high of $71.75.

The AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and outperform the S&P 500 Index by holding a focused group of US-listed stocks using proprietary models.

