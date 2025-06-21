JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Boosted by MN Wealth Advisors LLC

MN Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 900.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,395 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.3% of MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total value of $6,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,947,774.62. This trade represents a 15.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $308,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,130,438.84. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,722 shares of company stock worth $25,599,477 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $274.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.90 and a 1-year high of $280.25. The company has a market capitalization of $763.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

