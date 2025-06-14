DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 38.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of DoubleVerify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Loop Capital cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

DoubleVerify Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of DV opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.89. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $165.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. DoubleVerify’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DV. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,906,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,262,000 after buying an additional 2,073,279 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth $33,957,000. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth $22,485,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 17,284.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,663,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter worth $31,579,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

