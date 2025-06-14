HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Estimate for EVTL Earnings

Get Vertical Aerospace alerts:

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vertical Aerospace in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.26) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.25). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vertical Aerospace’s current full-year earnings is ($3.95) per share.

Separately, D. Boral Capital began coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertical Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Vertical Aerospace Trading Down 4.1%

EVTL stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. Vertical Aerospace has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $4.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertical Aerospace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd.

