Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock Position Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Intapp were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Intapp alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 273.8% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Intapp news, CEO John T. Hall sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $442,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,445,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,018,118.80. This represents a 0.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 112,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $6,693,242.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 857,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,809,207.50. This trade represents a 11.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,207 shares of company stock valued at $12,476,229 in the last 90 days. 13.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Intapp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intapp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intapp from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intapp from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Get Our Latest Report on INTA

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of INTA opened at $53.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.37 and a beta of 0.81. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $77.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.67.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $129.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.84 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intapp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.