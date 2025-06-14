Iofina (LON:IOF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Iofina plc (LON:IOF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.35 ($0.29) and traded as high as GBX 25.70 ($0.35). Iofina shares last traded at GBX 24.70 ($0.34), with a volume of 196,731 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 37.50 ($0.51) price target on shares of Iofina in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IOF
Iofina Stock Performance
Iofina Company Profile
Iofina plc is a vertically integrated company that specialises in the production of Iodine and the manufacturing of specialty chemical products and derivatives. Iofina is the second largest producer of iodine in North America and operates the manufacturing entities, Iofina Resources, and Iofina Chemical.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Iofina
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- IBM Up 10 Days in a Row: What’s Driving the Winning Streak?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Upstart Stock’s Bull Case Just Got a Lot Stronger
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Higher Gulf Oil Output Puts These Energy Names in Play
Receive News & Ratings for Iofina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iofina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.