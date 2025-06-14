Jefferies Financial Group Has Lowered Expectations for Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Stock Price

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 72.06% from the company’s current price.

IVN has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank cut Ivanhoe Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.30.

TSE:IVN opened at C$9.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a current ratio of 1.36. Ivanhoe Mines has a one year low of C$8.76 and a one year high of C$20.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.83. The stock has a market cap of C$9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 1.94.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

