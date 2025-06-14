Mony Group (LON:MONY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 198.06 ($2.69) and traded as high as GBX 214.20 ($2.91). Mony Group shares last traded at GBX 213.20 ($2.89), with a volume of 968,260 shares changing hands.

Get Mony Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Mony Group from GBX 290 ($3.93) to GBX 300 ($4.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mony Group

Mony Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Mony Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 204.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 198.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Mony Group news, insider Peter Duffy sold 53,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.74), for a total transaction of £108,409.36 ($147,095.47). 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mony Group

(Get Free Report)

MONY Group PLC is an established member of the FTSE 250 index. The Group operates a tech-led savings platform and leading UK brands including price comparison sites (MoneySuperMarket), cashback (Quidco) and a consumer finance content led brand (MoneySavingExpert). We cover a broad range of verticals including Insurance, Money, Home Services and Travel amongst others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.