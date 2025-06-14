Mony Group (LON:MONY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 198.06 ($2.69) and traded as high as GBX 214.20 ($2.91). Mony Group shares last traded at GBX 213.20 ($2.89), with a volume of 968,260 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Mony Group from GBX 290 ($3.93) to GBX 300 ($4.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mony Group
Mony Group Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Mony Group
In other Mony Group news, insider Peter Duffy sold 53,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.74), for a total transaction of £108,409.36 ($147,095.47). 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Mony Group
MONY Group PLC is an established member of the FTSE 250 index. The Group operates a tech-led savings platform and leading UK brands including price comparison sites (MoneySuperMarket), cashback (Quidco) and a consumer finance content led brand (MoneySavingExpert). We cover a broad range of verticals including Insurance, Money, Home Services and Travel amongst others.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mony Group
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- IBM Up 10 Days in a Row: What’s Driving the Winning Streak?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Upstart Stock’s Bull Case Just Got a Lot Stronger
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Higher Gulf Oil Output Puts These Energy Names in Play
Receive News & Ratings for Mony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.