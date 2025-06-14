Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V Stock Performance
Shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.
Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile
