Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V Stock Performance

Shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue target business opportunities in North America and the Asia Pacific region.

