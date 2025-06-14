Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $10.03 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strong Tower Advisory Services cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.4% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,565,000. QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 81,780 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 99,508.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 71,718 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after purchasing an additional 71,646 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 45,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $212.10 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

