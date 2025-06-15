DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in DaVita were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $9,371,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in DaVita by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 target price on DaVita in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DaVita from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.50.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $135.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.76 and a twelve month high of $179.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

