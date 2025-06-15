Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 1,246 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DD. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.92.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is -863.16%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

