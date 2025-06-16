Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Decreases By 57.4%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the May 15th total of 140,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 315,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
3i Group Stock Performance
3i Group stock opened at $28.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.35. 3i Group has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $29.98.
About 3i Group
