Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Decreases By 57.4%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the May 15th total of 140,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 315,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

3i Group Stock Performance

3i Group stock opened at $28.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.35. 3i Group has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $29.98.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

