Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Temenos Stock Down 6.5%

TMSNY stock opened at $74.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.46 and a 200-day moving average of $76.83. Temenos has a 12-month low of $63.06 and a 12-month high of $90.90.

Temenos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.9769 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Temenos’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform.

