Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Position Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,416 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UEC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth $100,773,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,842,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982,949 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,731,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748,138 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 9,499,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth $11,114,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Canada upgraded Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.75 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 target price on Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $6.25 on Monday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.08 and a beta of 1.88.

Uranium Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.