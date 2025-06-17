Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.97.

Several research firms recently commented on PINE. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.25 to $18.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Friday, April 25th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jones Trading reduced their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 950,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 83,620 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 297,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 18,293 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 198,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 26,305 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 193,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 2,385.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 192,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 184,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINE opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,425.00%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

