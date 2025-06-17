Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.73.

A number of brokerages have commented on APLD. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Monday, June 2nd.

Applied Digital Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of APLD opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Applied Digital has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $52.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.91 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 117.67% and a negative net margin of 127.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Digital will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Digital news, Director Rachel H. Lee sold 24,212 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $169,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,291. The trade was a 22.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Applied Digital by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 58,943 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,042,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 39,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Applied Digital by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,760,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,487,000 after buying an additional 3,587,619 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Applied Digital by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 105,428 shares during the period. Finally, Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Digital during the 4th quarter worth $790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

