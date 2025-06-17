FY2025 EPS Estimate for Cardinal Health Lifted by Analyst

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Cardinal Health in a report released on Thursday, June 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the company will earn $8.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.16. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Health’s current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s FY2026 earnings at $9.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.46 EPS.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share.

CAH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $181.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.43.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $162.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.79 and a 200-day moving average of $133.04. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $93.17 and a 1-year high of $162.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

