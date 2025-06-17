What is Stifel Canada’s Forecast for WSP Global Q2 Earnings?

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for WSP Global in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.35. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $9.57 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for WSP Global’s FY2025 earnings at $9.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.94 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$298.00 to C$307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$274.00 to C$285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$310.00 to C$300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$281.00 to C$283.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$295.00 to C$296.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$284.31.

WSP Global Price Performance

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$273.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$261.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$253.26. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$204.28 and a 12 month high of C$284.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 6,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$281.34, for a total value of C$1,889,184.67. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

