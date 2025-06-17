FY2026 EPS Estimates for Boeing Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn

Get Boeing alerts:

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boeing in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now forecasts that the aircraft producer will post earnings per share of $3.36 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.37. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($2.58) per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Melius upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.85.

Boeing Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $201.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $152.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $218.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 4.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

