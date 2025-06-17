Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Forecast for GAP Earnings

Get GAP alerts:

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GAP in a report issued on Thursday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for GAP’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GAP’s FY2028 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. GAP had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GAP from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.47.

Shares of NYSE:GAP opened at $21.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.83. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In related news, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 40,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $818,133.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,181.56. This represents a 99.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 51,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,387,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,595. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAP. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of GAP in the first quarter worth about $12,210,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in GAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,519,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,971,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the first quarter worth $1,150,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

