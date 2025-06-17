Q2 EPS Forecast for Pediatrix Medical Group Cut by Analyst

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group in a report issued on Thursday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Pediatrix Medical Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MD. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

NYSE MD opened at $13.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $458.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 1st quarter worth $690,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 268,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 289,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

