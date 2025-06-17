Zacks Research Raises Earnings Estimates for Analog Devices

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Analog Devices in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Analog Devices’ current full-year earnings is $7.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ FY2025 earnings at $7.26 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.46 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.83 EPS.

ADI has been the subject of several other research reports. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Analog Devices to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.50.

Analog Devices Stock Up 3.0%

ADI opened at $231.80 on Monday. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $247.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.80. The company has a market cap of $115.03 billion, a PE ratio of 73.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Broderick Brian C boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 79,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,212,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 183,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,928,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,489,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,387,000 after buying an additional 9,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,750. This trade represents a 22.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $563,156.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,576,907.41. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,934 shares of company stock worth $6,643,956 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.