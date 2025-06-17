Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Forecast for BMY Earnings

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report released on Thursday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

BMY has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of BMY stock opened at $48.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.63. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The company has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.40) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

