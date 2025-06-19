Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GARP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GARP – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GARP. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000.

Shares of GARP opened at $57.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $478.99 million, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.22. iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $59.47.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (GARP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Quality GARP Select index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GARP was launched on Jun 14, 2020 and is issued by BlackRock.

