Mission Wealth Management LP Has $606,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $70.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.38. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.