What is William Blair’s Estimate for Carnival Q2 Earnings?

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Carnival in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 17th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carnival’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carnival’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCL. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Carnival from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Carnival from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Carnival from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Carnival in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Carnival in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.79.

Carnival stock opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.58. Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Carnival by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 400,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 30,482 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 60,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 34,231 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

