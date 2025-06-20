Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 41,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR opened at $38.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average is $33.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $43.49.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.36). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

