E.Merge Technology Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ETACU) Stock Price Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.
E.Merge Technology Acquisition Stock Down 1.5%
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08.
About E.Merge Technology Acquisition
E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the software and internet technology industries.
