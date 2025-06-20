Head to Head Survey: Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) and CIMG (NASDAQ:IMG)

CIMG (NASDAQ:IMG – Get Free Report) and Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

CIMG has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingfisher has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CIMG and Kingfisher”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIMG $3.35 million 2.93 -$8.75 million ($7.37) -0.04 Kingfisher $16.34 billion 0.40 $235.86 million N/A N/A

Kingfisher has higher revenue and earnings than CIMG.

Profitability

This table compares CIMG and Kingfisher’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIMG N/A N/A N/A Kingfisher N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.4% of CIMG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Kingfisher shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of CIMG shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CIMG and Kingfisher, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIMG 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kingfisher 2 2 1 0 1.80

About CIMG

CIMG Inc. is a digital marketing, sales and distribution company for various consumer products with focuses on food and beverages. CIMG Inc., formerly known as NUZEE INC., is based in BEIJING.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels. Kingfisher plc was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

