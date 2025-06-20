Petershill Partners PLC (OTCMKTS:PHLLF) Short Interest Up 25.6% in May

Petershill Partners PLC (OTCMKTS:PHLLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the May 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.0 days.

Petershill Partners Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS PHLLF opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10. Petershill Partners has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $3.60.

About Petershill Partners

Petershill Partners plc, formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc, is a private equity firm operating as general partner solutions firm. The firm focuses on growth capital and private capital strategies also. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The firm was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

