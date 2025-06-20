Petershill Partners PLC (OTCMKTS:PHLLF) Short Interest Up 25.6% in May

Petershill Partners PLC (OTCMKTS:PHLLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the May 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.0 days.
Petershill Partners Stock Down 5.1%
Shares of OTCMKTS PHLLF opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10. Petershill Partners has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $3.60.
About Petershill Partners
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Petershill Partners
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Robinhood Director Sells Millions, But HOOD Stock Eyes Gains
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Coinbase Stock Pops as Senate Passes GENIUS Stablecoin Bill
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Super Micro Computer Stock’s Rally Backed by Strong Financials
Receive News & Ratings for Petershill Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petershill Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.