Stifel Canada Forecasts Reduced Earnings for Groupe Dynamite

Groupe Dynamite Inc. (TSE:GRG – Free Report) – Stifel Canada dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Groupe Dynamite in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 17th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Groupe Dynamite’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Groupe Dynamite from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Groupe Dynamite Price Performance

