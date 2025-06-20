UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for AT&T (NYSE:T)

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s previous close.

T has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Williams Trading set a $30.00 target price on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.76.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AT&T has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $198.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.41.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

