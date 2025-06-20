TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of TAT Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of TAT Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TAT Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

TAT Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TATT opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TAT Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.09 million, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.69.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $42.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.70 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAT Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TAT Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,238,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of TAT Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,349,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TAT Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of TAT Technologies by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 39,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 22,987 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in TAT Technologies by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 18,020 shares during the period. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

