Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Rating Lowered to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $13.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.40% from the company’s current price.

VERV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VERV opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. Verve Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $991.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.36. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 303.64% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 11.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

