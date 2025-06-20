Whitestone REIT’s (WSR) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 29.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WSR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Whitestone REIT to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Whitestone REIT Stock Up 0.5%

WSR opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $630.14 million, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Whitestone REIT has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.95 million. Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 7.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whitestone REIT

In other news, Director Donald A. Miller purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $61,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,093.80. This trade represents a 29.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

