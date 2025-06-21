Yaskawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Yaskawa Electric Corp. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.69 and traded as high as $43.90. Yaskawa Electric shares last traded at $43.50, with a volume of 39,676 shares changing hands.

Get Yaskawa Electric alerts:

Yaskawa Electric Stock Down 3.9%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Yaskawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 4th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $935.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.44 million. Yaskawa Electric had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 13.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Yaskawa Electric Corp. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Yaskawa Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yaskawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yaskawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.