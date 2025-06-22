Cannabis Stocks To Follow Today – June 20th

Get alerts:

Quantum Biopharma, Aurora Cannabis, and Turning Point Brands are the three Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Quantum Biopharma (QNTM)

Quantum Biopharma Ltd. is a biotechnology pharmaceutical research and development company, which focuses on the cultivation, process, and sale of medical cannabis. It operates through the Biotechnology and Strategic Investments segments. The Biotechnology segment is involved in the research and development of the company’s three drug candidates consisting of FSD-PEA, Lucid-PSYCH, and Lucid-MS.

Shares of Quantum Biopharma stock traded up $5.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.00. 516,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,510. Quantum Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $37.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58. The company has a market cap of $97.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QNTM

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

ACB stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.17. 2,727,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.11 million, a PE ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACB

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Shares of NYSE TPB traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.06. 137,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Turning Point Brands has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $81.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TPB

Featured Articles