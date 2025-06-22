Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Should You Sell?

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.07). 474,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 368,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

Get Deltic Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deltic Energy from GBX 25 ($0.34) to GBX 34 ($0.46) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Deltic Energy

Deltic Energy Stock Performance

Deltic Energy Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of £5.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 30.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.06.

(Get Free Report)

An emerging UK focused E&P company

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deltic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deltic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.