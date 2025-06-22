Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Should You Sell?

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.07). 474,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 368,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deltic Energy from GBX 25 ($0.34) to GBX 34 ($0.46) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.
Deltic Energy Company Profile
An emerging UK focused E&P company
