Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Gaxos.ai Stock Performance

GXAI stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. Gaxos.ai has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $7.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65.

Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gaxos.ai Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Gaxos.ai by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 17,663 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gaxos.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Gaxos.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Gaxos.ai Inc engages in developing artificial intelligence applications for various sectors. Its portfolio includes applications in mental and physical wellbeing, coaching, and gaming. In addition, it offers Gaxos, a gaming platform develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional games and combine these games with unconventional game mechanisms.

