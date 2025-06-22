Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
Gaxos.ai Stock Performance
GXAI stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. Gaxos.ai has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $7.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65.
Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Gaxos.ai Company Profile
Gaxos.ai Inc engages in developing artificial intelligence applications for various sectors. Its portfolio includes applications in mental and physical wellbeing, coaching, and gaming. In addition, it offers Gaxos, a gaming platform develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional games and combine these games with unconventional game mechanisms.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gaxos.ai
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- GE Aerospace Turns Engines Into Long-Term Profits
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Smith & Wesson Stock Falls on Earnings Miss, Tariff Woes
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Marvell’s New AI Chip Deals Capture Wall Street’s Attention
Receive News & Ratings for Gaxos.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaxos.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.