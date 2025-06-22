Infrastructure Stocks To Consider – June 20th

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, Coinbase Global, Alphabet, Broadcom, and Accenture are the five Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,012,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,425,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $153.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.72 and a 200 day moving average of $126.66.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded up $8.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $303.92. 25,174,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,317,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.16 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96, a PEG ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $349.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.06.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $5.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.80. 36,390,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,507,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.75. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.52. The stock had a trading volume of 18,326,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,811,527. Broadcom has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $265.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $22.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $284.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,541,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,846. The company has a market cap of $177.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $306.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.32. Accenture has a 52-week low of $273.19 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

